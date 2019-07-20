Culture to make optimum of the sun light which is freely available to us - starting our day and work early and winding it up by sun set could be an ideal option," said president.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) "Culture to make optimum of the sun light which is freely available to us - starting our day and work early and winding it up by sun set could be an ideal option," said president.

With regard to Pakistan being turning increasingly attractive option for foreign investments, he said Pakistan was presently on the tipping point that came in the life of a nation when they were mature enough to accept challenges.

"Pakistanis provided refuge to 3.5 million Afghans for 30 long years and also boldly faced its aftermath in form of Klashinkov culture besides defending itself against terrorism," he elaborated.

Reiterating that Pakistan has emerged to be morally strong he referred to recent war hysteria registered in a neighbouring country whereas all Pakistanis were unanimously found, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, to be talking of peace.

"The only thing that is holding us back is the cost we are paying in terms of economic difficulties," said President Alvi.

"We in our country have to reduce our expenses and pay our taxes," he emphasized.

Referring to his meeting with all stakeholders from business community to other segments, he said not to have come across any genuine excuse against taxation.

Culture of not to pay taxes, he said, was deep rooted and even referred to recently published clipping of a 1955 news item of Dawn which said, "Taxes Have to be Paid and Black Money has to be Handed".

The session was also addressed by Chairman, Foreign Investment board, Zubair Gillani and heads of local as well as foreign companies related to energy sectors.