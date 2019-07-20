UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Regard To Pakistan Being Turning Increasingly Attractive Option For Foreign Investments

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

With regard to Pakistan being turning increasingly attractive option for foreign investments

Culture to make optimum of the sun light which is freely available to us - starting our day and work early and winding it up by sun set could be an ideal option," said president.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) "Culture to make optimum of the sun light which is freely available to us - starting our day and work early and winding it up by sun set could be an ideal option," said president.

With regard to Pakistan being turning increasingly attractive option for foreign investments, he said Pakistan was presently on the tipping point that came in the life of a nation when they were mature enough to accept challenges.

"Pakistanis provided refuge to 3.5 million Afghans for 30 long years and also boldly faced its aftermath in form of Klashinkov culture besides defending itself against terrorism," he elaborated.

Reiterating that Pakistan has emerged to be morally strong he referred to recent war hysteria registered in a neighbouring country whereas all Pakistanis were unanimously found, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, to be talking of peace.

"The only thing that is holding us back is the cost we are paying in terms of economic difficulties," said President Alvi.

"We in our country have to reduce our expenses and pay our taxes," he emphasized.

Referring to his meeting with all stakeholders from business community to other segments, he said not to have come across any genuine excuse against taxation.

Culture of not to pay taxes, he said, was deep rooted and even referred to recently published clipping of a 1955 news item of Dawn which said, "Taxes Have to be Paid and Black Money has to be Handed".

The session was also addressed by Chairman, Foreign Investment board, Zubair Gillani and heads of local as well as foreign companies related to energy sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Business Money All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Preparedness, awareness key in disaster prone area ..

3 minutes ago

Textile exports droops 1.42% in FY 2017-18:PBS

29 seconds ago

Sharjah &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; at Guadalajara ..

6 minutes ago

France, Germany Alarmed by Seizure of UK-Flagged T ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Mix Duet Free Go ..

14 minutes ago

SBP revising Foreign Exchange Manual

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.