Woman Among Five Drug Peddlers Arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested five drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession on Friday.

A police spokesman said that SHO Satellite town Police station Shahid Iqbal along with his team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested woman drug dealer Sardara Bibi and four other accused Arshad,Saif-ul-Rehman,Shamrooz and Behram, besides recovering 5.5 kg hashish from them.

Police registered separate cases against them.

