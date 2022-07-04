UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Six Arrested, Narcotics Seized:

Published July 04, 2022

Woman among six arrested, narcotics seized:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested six drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that, during ongoing drive against drug sellers, the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and nabbed six accused, besides recovering 2.

1 kg heroin, 1.4 kg hashish and 17 bottles of liquor from them.

They were identified as Sardari Bibi, Naeem, Aziz, Abdullah, Shoaib and Mushtaq.

Cases were registered against the accused.

