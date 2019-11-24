Woman among two murdered in firing incidents

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of fining in Sillanwali and Phularwan police limits.

Police said on Sunday Sikandar Hayat Bhatti s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Chak 153/NB Tehsil Sillanwali was watering the fields when his relative Muhammad Ibrar s/o Muhammad Sharif quarreled with him over water- turn; in a fit of rage the accused Abrar shot dead Sikandar Hayat and fled away.

In another incident, Waqar Ahmad of village Bhuwan Tehsil Kotmomin has allegedly shot dead his sister Abida Parveen (mother of three children) for honor and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.