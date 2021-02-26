Woman burnt to death in fire incident

A young woman burnt to death while cooking in her kitchen in Sanjar Mallah village in Qasimabad here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman burnt to death while cooking in her kitchen in Sanjar Mallah village in Qasimabad here on Thursday.

According to the police, the family of the deceased Nirma Mallah, 23 years old wife of Kamran Mallah, informed the police that her clothes caught fire from a cooking stove.

The deceased was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in a very critical and unconscious condition.

The doctors declared her dead and conducted her postmortem before handing over the dead body to her family for the burial.

Habib Mallah, an uncle of the deceased woman, informed the police about the incident.