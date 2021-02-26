UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Burnt To Death In Fire Incident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Woman burnt to death in fire incident

A young woman burnt to death while cooking in her kitchen in Sanjar Mallah village in Qasimabad here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman burnt to death while cooking in her kitchen in Sanjar Mallah village in Qasimabad here on Thursday.

According to the police, the family of the deceased Nirma Mallah, 23 years old wife of Kamran Mallah, informed the police that her clothes caught fire from a cooking stove.

The deceased was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in a very critical and unconscious condition.

The doctors declared her dead and conducted her postmortem before handing over the dead body to her family for the burial.

Habib Mallah, an uncle of the deceased woman, informed the police about the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Wife Young Qasimabad Nirma Women Family From

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

1 hour ago

US House to Start Working on George Floyd Police R ..

2 minutes ago

PTI unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs meet Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

UN Greatly Concerned by Situation in Armenia, Urge ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Jennifer Granholm to Be Biden's ..

2 minutes ago

El Salvador Becomes First Malaria-Free State in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.