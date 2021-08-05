Woman commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the limits of Khadian Khas police station

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the limits of Khadian Khas police station.

Police said on Thursday that Sadaf (28) r/o Islampura consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.She was shifted to hospital in serious condition where she breathed her last.

Police handed over the body to heirs and started investigation.