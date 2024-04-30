Open Menu

Woman Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train,

in the limits of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a woman aged 40-year-old who has

yet to be identified, came near Nishatabad Railway Station on Jhumra

Road and jumped in front of an approaching train.

She died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

