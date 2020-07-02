UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Woman commits suicide in Sargodha

A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in Urban Area police limits on Thursday Police said that 32-year-old Amna Bibi, wife of Riaz Hussain, resident of Ameer colony consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in Urban Area police limits on Thursday Police said that 32-year-old Amna Bibi, wife of Riaz Hussain, resident of Ameer colony consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.

She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.

The deceased was a mother of two children.

Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities,registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Wife Women Family

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

3 minutes ago

5 PO caught in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Fawad declares PM' decision to implement PFA as bi ..

3 minutes ago

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus complicates Quebec moving season

3 minutes ago

South Korea Starts Using Remdesivir to Treat COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.