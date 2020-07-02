Woman Commits Suicide In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:10 PM
A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in Urban Area police limits on Thursday Police said that 32-year-old Amna Bibi, wife of Riaz Hussain, resident of Ameer colony consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in Urban Area police limits on Thursday Police said that 32-year-old Amna Bibi, wife of Riaz Hussain, resident of Ameer colony consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.
She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.
The deceased was a mother of two children.
Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities,registered case and started investigation.