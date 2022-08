SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted to death in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Thursday.

Police said that Salma Bibi (50) r/o chak 129 NB touched live electric wire of pedestal fan and suffered severe electric shock.Consequently,she died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.