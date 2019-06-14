UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed In Cross Firing Between Two Groups

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::A woman was killed in cross firing between two groups in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said that two groups resorted to firing on each other in Mohallah Ahmad Abad Tahli Chowk over old enmity.

In this firing, a bullet hit a woman, Shehnaz Bibi (35), wife of Sarfraz who reportedly stepped out of her house to call her children inside the house for their protection from cross firing.

As a result, the lady received serious injuries and died on the spot. Waqas Amir and Amir were also injured in this incident and they were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated out of danger.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

