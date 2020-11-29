Woman killed, son injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her son sustained injuries in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to police, 26-year-old Amun along with his mother Mohabbat Bibi was travelling on his motorcycle at Jhang Road when a speeding van hit the bike near Sadhar.

As a result, Mohabbat Bibi died on the spot without getting medical assistancewhile her son was injured.

Rescue-122 shifted the injured to hospital for medical treatment.