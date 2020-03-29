Woman killed, son injured in Wall collapse

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her son sustained serious injuries as wall of room collapsed in near Chak No - 100 on Sunday.

According to details, wall of room suddenly collapsed in at Basti Khopian Chak No - 100.

As a result, 55-year-old Zohra Bibi died on the spot while her son Nawab (25) sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead and the injured to district headquarters hospital.