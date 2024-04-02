Open Menu

Woman Thrashed In Busy Bazaar, DPO Takes Notice

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) DPO took notice of blatant insult with torture on elderly woman in busy bazaar by cloth merchant allegedly over stealing cloth from his shop.

According to FIR, the trader named Fahd, son of Haji Mushtaq, thrashed brutally an unidentified elderly woman, dragging and insulting with demanding her to return the stolen cloth in her possession which she denied openly.

During the violence, the trader torn off woman's clothes. Some unidentified man shot the video by mobile camera and made it viral that reached to the higher authority.

The victim lady was said to have escaped by taking benefit of rush in the market.

Eyewitness said on the spot the woman cried for not stealing the cloth nor was any recovery made from her.

DPO Husnain Haider took notice of the incident as soon as the video of inhuman act went viral. He said that nobody would be allowed to commit immoral action, particularly against the woman.

Shah Jamal police station arrested the trader who thrashed the women on reporter ASI of the police station, Riyaz Laghari.

