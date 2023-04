FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The body of a woman was found from a canal in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby saw the body of a 33-year-old womanfloating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near old M-Tax Chowk and informed police.

The police fished out the body and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.