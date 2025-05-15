Open Menu

Court Clears Marwat In Case Involving Senator Afnan Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Sher Afzal Marwat in the case related to a reported altercation with Senator Afnan Ullah, citing lack of evidence and the complainant’s absence from proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Sher Afzal Marwat in the case related to a reported altercation with Senator Afnan Ullah, citing lack of evidence and the complainant’s absence from proceedings.

The court has issued a written verdict acquitting Sher Afzal Marwat in a case linked to a clash with Senator Afnan Ullah. The decision came from Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry, who stated that no criminal evidence was found against Marwat during the investigation.

According to the court order, Sher Afzal Marwat had been named in the FIR registered at Aabpara Police Station. However, during the probe, police could not recover any material linking him to a crime.

The court also noted that the complainant failed to appear, which indicated a lack of interest in pursuing the case. In light of these circumstances, the judge observed that continuing the trial would not likely lead to a conviction.

Accepting the plea for acquittal, the magistrate ruled in favour of dropping the charges against Marwat.

Recent Stories

President Trump's intervention saved SA from trage ..

President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..

1 minute ago
 Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afna ..

Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah

1 minute ago
 Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

1 minute ago
 SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparenc ..

SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency

1 minute ago
 Senate passes "The Nexus International University ..

Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..

1 minute ago
 PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit ..

PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town

5 minutes ago
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post P ..

32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation ..

Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I

5 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcot ..

3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized

11 minutes ago
 RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan