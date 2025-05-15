Court Clears Marwat In Case Involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Sher Afzal Marwat in the case related to a reported altercation with Senator Afnan Ullah, citing lack of evidence and the complainant’s absence from proceedings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Sher Afzal Marwat in the case related to a reported altercation with Senator Afnan Ullah, citing lack of evidence and the complainant’s absence from proceedings.
The court has issued a written verdict acquitting Sher Afzal Marwat in a case linked to a clash with Senator Afnan Ullah. The decision came from Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry, who stated that no criminal evidence was found against Marwat during the investigation.
According to the court order, Sher Afzal Marwat had been named in the FIR registered at Aabpara Police Station. However, during the probe, police could not recover any material linking him to a crime.
The court also noted that the complainant failed to appear, which indicated a lack of interest in pursuing the case. In light of these circumstances, the judge observed that continuing the trial would not likely lead to a conviction.
Accepting the plea for acquittal, the magistrate ruled in favour of dropping the charges against Marwat.
