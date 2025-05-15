President Trump's Intervention Saved SA From Tragedy Of Indian Aggression: AJK President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that US President Donald Trump's timely intervention has saved South Asia from a potential major tragedy after days of intense attacks and counterattacks by India and Pakistan
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that US President Donald Trump's timely intervention has saved South Asia from a potential major tragedy after days of intense attacks and counterattacks by India and Pakistan.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Political Counselor of the US Embassy in Pakistan, Mr. Zachary Harkenrider, who called on him at the AJK Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.
"We deeply appreciate President Trump's peace efforts in the region," Barrister Chudhary said, adding that Kashmiris wholeheartedly welcome his mediation offer to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute that has been the cause and consequence of unrest in the region.
He expressed that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was imperative to diffuse tension in the region; however, holding it was critically important to avert further escalation and prevent a potential conflict in the future. Referring to India's worst track record of ceasefire violations, the president told Mr.
Harkenrider that India, in a fit of frustration, can go to any extent to violate the ceasefire.
"It is, therefore, imperative that the US should pressure India to refrain from taking any such step that jeopardizes peace in the region," Barrister Chudhary remarked. "We hope for a long-lasting ceasefire, the one that leads to peaceful settlement of all disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir," the president added .
He said that the United States of America can play an important role in persuading the government of India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The AJK president made it clear that the key to peace in South Asia lies in the resolution of the Kashmir issue. The president also briefed the visiting delegation about the latest situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, Mr. Zachary Harkenrider was accompanied by US Embassy official Ms. Elizabeth Bennion.
