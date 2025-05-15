- Home
Senate Passes "The Nexus International University Of Health Emerging Sciences And Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday passed “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025.”
The Bill, moved by Senator Nasir Mehmood, is aimed at establishment of the Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad.
