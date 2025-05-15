Open Menu

Senate Passes "The Nexus International University Of Health Emerging Sciences And Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025"

The Senate on Thursday passed “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday passed “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025.”

The Bill, moved by Senator Nasir Mehmood, is aimed at establishment of the Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad.

Recent Stories

President Trump's intervention saved SA from trage ..

President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..

2 minutes ago
 Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afna ..

Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah

2 minutes ago
 Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

2 minutes ago
 SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparenc ..

SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes "The Nexus International University ..

Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..

2 minutes ago
 PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit ..

PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town

5 minutes ago
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post P ..

32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation ..

Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I

5 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcot ..

3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized

11 minutes ago
 RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan