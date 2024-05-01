Women Domestic Workers Union holds rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Women Domestic Workers Union-Punjab held a rally in collaboration with WISE (women in struggle for Empowerment) on the International Labor Day on Wednesday.

A large number of domestic workers joined the rally led by leaders of Women Domestic Workers Union.

The participants were chanting slogans and carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands.

Speaking to the rally, Ms Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, said women domestic workers were particularly vulnerable to discrimination in respect of working conditions and terms of employment.

"They are forced to face issues like long and unlimited working hours, violence and multiple forms

of abuse at work, forced/child labour, lack of minimum wage, labour inspection and law enforcement, she added.

President of the DWs union Shenaz Ajmal and General Secretary Shenaz Fatima demanded the

government to increase wages of labourers in proportion to the rising inflation and implement

the minimum wage notification 2023.

They said the Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI) should register DWs and issue them social security cards.