Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Women Economic Empowerment Vital For Gender Parity: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Women economic empowerment vital for gender parity: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that women empowerment was interlinked with their economic inclusiveness, especially in the budget process and budget allocation adding rationalizing the budget as per gender requirement was pivotal for gender equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that women empowerment was interlinked with their economic inclusiveness, especially in the budget process and budget allocation adding rationalizing the budget as per gender requirement was pivotal for gender equality.

He expressed these views while addressing an event "Gender Responsive Budgeting' organized by Women Parliamentary Cacus (WPC) and Friedrich Ibert Stiftung (FTS) on Tuesday.

While mentioning the responsible nature of women, the speaker said women especially common women should also be a member of WPC as they are excellent at achieving goal.

He also appreciated the role of WPC to sensitize the legislature in this regard. He said that women parliamentarians also have been more active in the process of legislation.

MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary General of WPC appreciated the speaker's encouraging remarks.

She said that WPC would continue to strive for women's empowerment in Pakistan. She also emphasized allocating budget for the improvement of women's education and health.

She expressed her gratitude to FTS Pakistan for organising the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education Budget Women Event

Recent Stories

Every Nation Has Right to Determine Level of Coope ..

Every Nation Has Right to Determine Level of Cooperation With Int'l NGOs - Lavro ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin G ..

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend meeting of neigh ..

5 minutes ago
 UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia' ..

UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia's 'massive' need for aid

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's govt tenure an 'era of economic destr ..

Imran Khan's govt tenure an 'era of economic destruction': Minister for Informat ..

1 minute ago
 Photo exhibition held in Brussels to commemorate 6 ..

Photo exhibition held in Brussels to commemorate 60 years of Pak-EU diplomatic t ..

1 minute ago
 Canada Sanctions 14 Russian Individuals, 34 Entiti ..

Canada Sanctions 14 Russian Individuals, 34 Entities - Trudeau

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.