Women parliamentarians become increasingly proactive in their constructive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Women parliamentarians have become increasingly proactive in their constructive role which was played both in the business of the House as well as beyond.

Senator Najma Hameed told APP on Friday that Women Parliamentarians have always raised a voice for the protection of women's rights in the Parliament.

Regarding Legislative Business, she said women parliamentarians have made substantial inputs in the legislation process.

Senator Najma Hameed said that they also played an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in the parliament house.

She said that women parliamentarians also contributed in the "National Dialogue" on women related matters.

She said that women parliamentarians would continue their efforts to further strengthen democracy in the country.

