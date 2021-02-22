UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Players To Be Encouraged At Each Level For Development Of Sports In Balochistan: Khaliq Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Women players to be encouraged at each level for development of sports in Balochistan: Khaliq Hazara

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balcohistan for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara said provincial government was taking solid measures to improve sports activities by ensuring equal opportunities for male and female players in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting the training camp set up by Hazara Quetta Football Academy for the 13th National Women's Football Championship on Monday.

The Adviser was accompanied by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nayal and Abdul Ali Hazara during visiting of Academy heads Rajab. Rajab Ali was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the women players, Adviser to CM for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara encouraged the players of the academy to participate in the National Football Championship for the first time in history.

He also expressed his good wishes for good performance and patronage and more.

He also assured that there was no shortage of talent among the women athletes of Balochistan. The provincial government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports including providing facilities and opportunities to players in order to increase sports activities in the province which is important for health of youth.

A friendly match was also played between the athletes at the camp.

The Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that after watching today's match, he felt that the women players of our province can play at the provincial, national and international levels, the country can make the name of the nation famous all over the world.

He said women players would encourage at each level for betterment of the sports.

Related Topics

Football Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Provincial Assembly Male Women All Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

3 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.