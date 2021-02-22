Women players to be encouraged at each level for development of sports in Balochistan: Khaliq Hazara

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balcohistan for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara said provincial government was taking solid measures to improve sports activities by ensuring equal opportunities for male and female players in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting the training camp set up by Hazara Quetta Football Academy for the 13th National Women's Football Championship on Monday.

The Adviser was accompanied by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nayal and Abdul Ali Hazara during visiting of Academy heads Rajab. Rajab Ali was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the women players, Adviser to CM for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara encouraged the players of the academy to participate in the National Football Championship for the first time in history.

He also expressed his good wishes for good performance and patronage and more.

He also assured that there was no shortage of talent among the women athletes of Balochistan. The provincial government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports including providing facilities and opportunities to players in order to increase sports activities in the province which is important for health of youth.

A friendly match was also played between the athletes at the camp.

The Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that after watching today's match, he felt that the women players of our province can play at the provincial, national and international levels, the country can make the name of the nation famous all over the world.

He said women players would encourage at each level for betterment of the sports.