Women prisoners should be allowed to keep their children until attaining 6 years age

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Women prisoners should be allowed to keep their children with them in prison at least until they attain the age of six, said Dr.Rania Ahsan Advisor Ombudsman in her report "Strengthening the Realization of the Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan" here on Wednesday.

She said the decision as to when a child from prison was to be separated from the mother was based on individual assessment and for the best interest of child, she added.

She hailed that the children in prison with their mothers were always treated with special food, milk and other healthy food items.

She added that although proper facilities were provided to the children but the child should not be considered as prisoners with their mothers.

She said an environment similar to that of outside should be provided for such children's upbringing, adding after children's separation from their mothers they should be given maximum opportunities and facilities, she added in her report.