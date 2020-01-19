UrduPoint.com
Women's Complaint Cells Functioning In 14 Districts Of Sindh: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza in a statement on Sunday said that the Women's Complaint Cells are functioning successfully in 14 districts of Sindh.

She expressed these words on the launching of the annual report published by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SRHC).

She said the Sindh government has enacted number of legislation to protect the women and all sections of the society have to play their positive role to implement these laws.

Shahla Raza said that it is need of the hour to empower women economically and the present Sindh government has formed Women's Economic Empowerment Council in this regard, which includes individuals from civil society and industries.

She said that the Poverty Reduction Program was launched across Sindh under which the women of the province are getting full benefits.

She said that women of Thar are playing their vibrant role in development of the province and the country in the fields of health, engineering, as midwives, as truck drivers and others.

She stressed that the police would have to take better measures to solve the problems of women.

Earlier, Chairperson SRHC Justice (Retd) Majida Rizvi briefed the participants about the performance and annual report of the Commission.

