Wood theft not to be tolerated: Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said wood theft will not be tolerated at all.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project" and Plant for Pakistan Day here on Friday.

The minister said amendments would be introduced in laws to give punishment against wood theft and illegal tree cutting.

He said that strict action would be taken against officials concerned in case of illegal tree cutting.

A vigilance committee was also being set up to check wood theft, he said.

The meeting decided to set up a complaint cell to stop illegal cutting of trees.

During the briefing, it was told that plantation would be carried out in housing societies,public departments and on agricultural land.

Forest Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Asif and others attended the meeting.