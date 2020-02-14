UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wood Theft Not To Be Tolerated: Punjab Minister For Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Wood theft not to be tolerated: Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan

Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said wood theft will not be tolerated at all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said wood theft will not be tolerated at all.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project" and Plant for Pakistan Day here on Friday.

The minister said amendments would be introduced in laws to give punishment against wood theft and illegal tree cutting.

He said that strict action would be taken against officials concerned in case of illegal tree cutting.

A vigilance committee was also being set up to check wood theft, he said.

The meeting decided to set up a complaint cell to stop illegal cutting of trees.

During the briefing, it was told that plantation would be carried out in housing societies,public departments and on agricultural land.

Forest Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Asif and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Tsunami Punjab Pakistan Day All Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Trump Claims Has 'Legal Right' to Intervene in Cri ..

2 minutes ago

Ziyech's strength of character impresses Chelsea b ..

2 minutes ago

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war cr ..

2 minutes ago

Ants, bats and birds evicted for new German Tesla ..

2 minutes ago

Social media regulation will curb political dissen ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.