Work Continues On 55 Uplift Schemes In Rajanpur

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Work continued on 55 uplift schemes with Rs250 million under 'Punjab Municipal Services Programme' across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review development schemes.

Zulfiqar ordered to expedite work on all ongoing projects and to complete them within at all costs within the stipulated time. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

It was told the meeting that work was continued on six schemes of Municipal Committee Rajanpur, 10 of Jaampur, nine of Faazilpur, 23 of Rojhan and seven schemes of Town Committee Kot Mithan.

Deputy Director Development Fahad Balouch and others were present.

Meanwhile the last month 's performance report of price control magistrates was presented in the meeting.

The 23 price control magistrates had imposed over one million rupees fine on profiteers, hoarders. The FIRs also got lodged against five people and sent them to jail.

The teams had conducted 4788 raids during 796 visits to various markets.

Pakistan

