Work On 13 Police Uplift Projects Underway Across The Region, Says RPO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:14 PM

Regional police officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that work on 13 uplift projects was underway across the region at a cost of over Rs 1.8 billion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional police officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that work on 13 uplift projects was underway across the region at a cost of over Rs 1.8 billion.

These projects were under construction at Multan, Vehari and Khanewal districts while Rs 561.7 million have been spent so far on these schemes.

RPO expressed these views during inspection of various uplift projects here on Saturday.

He stated that 11 police stations in these districts and two residential quarters in Multan district were being constructed.

RPO directed CPO Multan and DPOs of Vehari and Khanewal to ensure completion of all ongoing projects timely and its quality.

He said that better environment would be available for work and better facilities to complainants at police stations through completion of these projects.

The under construction projects concerned included residential quarters for police employees from scale 1 to 14, Seetal Marri and sadar Jalalpur police stations, dolphin force building, model town in Vehari, Gaggu Mandi, Fateha Shah and others.

APP /sak

