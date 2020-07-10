Work on 41MW Koto HPP to restart on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Work on 41 megawatt hydro power project (HPP) would restart on Monday that would generate Rs 2 billion revenue per year.

Officials sources in Energy Department told APP on Friday that all arrangements were completed for restarting of work on the mega project after a gap of three months delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said 41 megawatt electricity and Rs 2 billion revenue per year would be obtained from Koto project being constructed at Dir Lower district.

He said 83pc work has been completed and remaining would be completed within stipulated time.

Work on Koto project was started on July 2006 and would be completed in December this year.

He said work on the project was delayed due to coronavirus.

Heavy machinery and technical staff were moved to the site for resumption of work on the project that would help address low voltage problem in the area.