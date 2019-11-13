Work on new urban transport system for Gilgit city expedited

(@imziishan)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on urban transport and traffic engineering plan to introduce modern transport system in Gilgit city.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on urban transport and traffic engineering plans, the GB chief minister said the existing transport system had lost its utility and it was high to time to materialize those plans at the earliest and provide modern mode of travel to citizens.

In this regard, he added traffic infrastructure and necessary machinery including new buses should be procured and further delay in execution of the plans should be avoided.

He said that traffic police should be equipped with required sources including changed uniform and motorcycles.

He said the provincial government of Giligt Baltistan was striving to provide safe and comfortable transport facilities to people and added that urban transport plan feature a number of measures including modern ticketing system, exclusive travelling arrangements for special and women passengers.

He said approval had been granted to the urban transport plan which would be executed by March.

He said the urban transport system would run on company mode and he directed the deputy commissioner Gilgit to declare issuance of NoC as mandatory for blocks and tough tiles-making industries in the area and added that quality of the products should be tested in labs of works department.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to pay visit to water filtration plants and ensure presence of staff there.