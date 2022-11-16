Work on sewerage, expansion of 14 roads costing Rs 550 mln begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The work on sewerage lines and expansion of 14 roads, costing Rs 550 million, began in Dera Ghazi Khan city.

MPA Hanif Patafi and Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chathha officially inaugurated the work by laying the foundation stone of Waqar Canteen Disposal here on Wednesday.

"The sewerage lines are replaced after 30 years," said Hanif Pataf, adding Rs 140 million would be spent on the for that purpose, however, the remaining funds would be utilized on the expansion of roads.

Commissioner Chathha remarked that solving sewerage problems was the main priority to facilitate the citizens. It would also help in the early disposal of rainwater, he added. "All the schemes are being completed under the Department of Public Health."Director Development Rana Ubaid ur Rasheed and some other officers were also present.