Work on six tube-wells in progress in Peshawar city: MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan has said that work on six tube-wells in the provincial assembly constituency PK-76 Peshawar city is in progress and while work on seven more will begin soon.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held here under his chairmanship. Besides, Executive Engineer (EXN), Nasir Zaman, SDO Ashiq Hussain and Engineer Hamid Ali also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the MPA was given detailed briefing on schemes initiated under the auspices of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in PK-76 so far.

The meeting was told that construction work on sanitation and other development schemes was in progress under annual development programme (ADP) and district government funded schemes was in progress in the constituency that would complete soon to resolve long standing issues of the locality.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI legislator said that the provision of facilities to people at their door step was his top priority and ruled out any compromise on it.

He said that the completion of six tube-wells will resolve drinking water problems of the people. He directed the authorities of PHE Department for monitoring progress on all ongoing schemes in the constituency.