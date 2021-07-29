UrduPoint.com
Work On South Punjab Secretariat Undergoes

Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:55 PM

Work on South Punjab secretariat undergoes

Work on South Punjab secretariat spanning on 509 kanal piece of land at Matital road underwent here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Work on South Punjab secretariat spanning on 509 kanal piece of land at Matital road underwent here on Thursday.

Infrastructure Development of Punjab (IDAP) which is the largest construction authority of the province will supervise the construction work.

Contract of the project has been won by United Engineering & Contractors wheres its machinery has reached the city.

The projected will be completed with a cost of Rs 3.54 billion.

