Workshop for investigating officers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A workshop was organized on Monday at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines to equip the investigating officers with modern technology.

In-charge Crime Scene Unit Nasir Mahmood imparted training to officials on inspecting a crime scene, collecting evidences and their safe delivery.

On this occasion, DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan said that awareness of modern knowledge was need of the hour and its use had improved the investigation process.

He said the course would be conducted for all investigating officers of the districtso that investigation process could be improved.