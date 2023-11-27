Workshop on 'Data Users and Data Producers Dialogue' held

A workshop titled 'Data Users and Data Producers Dialogue' organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to meet emerging data needs was held at a local hotel here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A workshop titled 'Data Users and Data Producers Dialogue' organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to meet emerging data needs was held at a local hotel here on Monday.

The Speakers of the workshop said that PBS was working on formulating a National Data Dissemination Policy, which aimed at enhancing the dissemination of reliable data for policymaking, research, evidence-based programming, and informed decision-making at national and provincial levels.

The Speakers said that the Bureau of Statistics was crafting a National Data Dissemination Policy that was crucial for ensuring that the statistics produced by PBS were reaching and benefiting a wide range of users. For this purpose, PBS was engaging both data producers and users in dialogue workshops with the support of UNFPA to gather diverse perspectives, identify needs, and bridge any existing gaps in the data dissemination process.

These workshops will foster collaboration between various data users and producers including government bodies like Provincial Bureaus of Statistics and Crop reporting services etc. Moreover, they will ensure a more comprehensive understanding of data requirements and consequently enhance the quality and accessibility of statistical information for policymakers and planners. This strategy will ensure evidence-based decision-making across different levels of governance.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief statistician, Member (SS/RM), Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (C & S) Ayazuddin and other senior officers of PBS welcome the distinguished guests.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief statistician apprised the forum that PBS had taken a proactive approach to address the challenges faced by data users in accessing necessary information.

The initiative of hosting nationwide workshops will bridge the gap between the availability of data and the needs of users. By understanding the emerging needs of data users and acknowledging the accessibility challenges, PBS was paving the way for a more inclusive and informed data dissemination process.

These workshops can be instrumental in gathering feedback, educating users, and fostering collaboration to improve data accessibility and usability.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), presented the Policy being formulated by PBS to the audience and highlighted that developing strategies for web-based data dissemination was crucial in today's digital landscape.

Creating partnerships for data dissemination can amplify the reach and impact of the information shared, he said adding that the idea of establishing a systematic feedback mechanism in Pakistan can help ensure continuous improvement in data dissemination practices.

He further said that the workshop would focus on addressing challenges in Census data accessibility. Understanding the barriers and finding solutions can significantly improve the usefulness and accessibility of this vital information. As easily accessible data plays a pivotal role in facilitating informed and timely decision-making processes.

Behram Gul, representative of UNFPA Pakistan, emphasized on the value of sharing anonymized micro-level data.

By making this data accessible, it becomes a valuable resource for research and analysis, particularly in understanding localized trends and needs.

This approach offers policymakers a granular view of communities, enabling them to create more precisely targeted interventions and policies that address specific local challenges.

Later, Commemorative Shields were presented.