Workshop On Kitchen Gardening,household Waste Recycling

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A one-day workshop on kitchen gardening, household waste recycling and rooftop gardening was held at agriculture college of the University of Sargodha (UoS).

According to a press release issued by UoS here on Tuesday, the workshop was organized under the auspices of Green Youth Movement Club of University of Sargodha in which Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr Athar Nadeem, renowned agricultural expert Dr Parvez Khaliq, Chairman Forestry department Dr Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Focal Person Green Youth Movement Club Dr Hafiz Bashir Ahmed other faculty members and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr Athar Nadeem said that kitchen gardening and household waste recycling was the need of the hour, while promoting it could help meet food needs and make waste useful.

Renowned agricultural expert Dr Pervaiz Khaliq provided practical training on ensuring availability of vegetables through organic kitchen gardening on lawns, rooftops, windows and gallery. Similarly, he also provided guidance on utilization of household waste.

At the end, Chairman Forestry department Dr Muhammad Sajjad Haider distributed certificates amongstudents.

