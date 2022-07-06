UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Space Science For Students Of Newly Merged Tribal Districts Of KP

Published July 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Institute of Space Technology has conducted a specialized workshop for the high school and college level students of Newly Merged Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the theme of Space Science, Technology and its applications in societal life.

More than 200 students along with 15 faculty members from the Districts of Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand and Frontier Region Peshawar attended the workshop.

The workshop was a part of an ongoing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts Mathematics) drive, jointly organized by Directorate General of Science and Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iqra National University, Peshawar under the initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda 2022 and Popularization of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The five hours' journey of space knowledge covered the topics of Earth, Atmosphere, Aviation, Rocketry and Satellite Technology and concluded with an exciting session on Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The participating students were engaged in a structured process of brainstorming and information exchange through interactive hands-on activities.

The students also got firsthand experimental experience on especially designed space technology kits, including telescopes, small satellites, quadcopters, water rockets, and navigation receivers.

The workshop was aimed at familiarizing the youth of these districts with the latest techniques and modern trends of space science and technology.

The initiative was designed to incorporate   this distinct segment of the society towards harnessing the potential of space science and technology for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

