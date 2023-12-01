World Aids Day observed

Like other parts of the globe, the World AIDS Day was also commemorated in Pakistan on Friday with determination and hope for a HIV Aids free country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the globe, the World AIDS Day was also commemorated in Pakistan on Friday with determination and hope for a HIV Aids free country.

In this regard, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with the Common Management Unit (CMU) for AIDS, TB, and Malaria, the UN family, the Association of People Living with HIV (APLHIV) and other community partners, marked World AIDS Day 2023 with a resolute commitment to the global theme, "Let Communities Lead."

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government of Pakistan was firmly committed to eradicating the AIDS epidemic by 2030, aligning with the global HIV milestones. He said that it was crucial to address healthcare and societal imbalances to ensure that no one was marginalized or left behind.

On the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way.

Communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV have a greater role to play and need to join the frontline forces to halt the upward trend of the HIV epidemic, he said and added, we all need to join hands and connect for providing person-centered public health services, build trust, innovate, monitor implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable.

Speaking to the occasion, Dr. Razia Kaniz Fatima, National Coordination for Coordination Management Unit, AIDS, TB and Malaria, emphasized the need to empower and trust communities to take the lead in designing, implementing and evaluating programs that address the unique needs of their members.

Julien Harneis Resident Coordinator of United Nations in Pakistan said despite investment and efforts of the government and partners, HIV infections are still rising in Pakistan.

To stop the disease, he added we must get better at listening to marginalized people and giving them the support.

Ms. Yuki Takemoto, Country Director UNAIDS Pakistan said World AIDS Day 2023 highlights the full potential of community leadership to help end AIDS as a public health threat in Pakistan.

At the end of the event, a panel discussion between UN partners, government and donors also took place.

Dr. Razia Kaniz Fatima from the Government, Ms. Kate Somvongsiri Mission Director USAID, Dr. Samuel Rizk Resident Representative of UNDP in Pakistan, Dr. Luay Shabaneh Representative UNFPA Pakistan, Dr Youssef Filali-Meknassi Director and Representative to Pakistan, Asghar Satti National Coordinator APLHIIV and Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, a law enforcement specialist graced the event as panelists.

The panel talk was facilitated by Ms. Yuki Takemoto Country Director UNAIDS Pakistan.

In the end, the participants went through the Community Informational Booths set up by the communities and partners. The booths were comprised of educational and community outreach materials.