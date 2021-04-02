World Autism Day observed

World Autism Awareness Day themed 'Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World', was observed on Friday across the globe including Pakistan aiming to spread autism awareness among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :World Autism Awareness Day themed 'Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World', was observed on Friday across the globe including Pakistan aiming to spread autism awareness among the masses.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a range of neurodevelopmental disorders predominantly characterized by impaired social functioning and communication disturbances.

This year, the Shafa International has organized seminar to create awareness about Autism.

Haleema Sadia, an Autism Specialist at Shifa Int. Hospital said that symptoms of autism may include intense focus on one item, unresponsiveness, lack of understanding social cues (like the tone of voice or body language), repetitive movements, or self-abusive behavior like head-banging. She said symptoms may begin in early childhood (though they may go unrecognized) persist and interfere with daily living.

She urged that parents should consult the experts as early as possible if they see any of the above or related symptoms in their children.

World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on April 2 with the aim to spread awareness about autism and make people understand the challenges faced by those with the developmental disorder. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day from 2008 after the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities came into force.

The population of Pakistan is estimated to be 172,800,048 hence the number of people on the spectrum is estimated to be a minimum 3, 45,600 although due to under-reporting, misdiagnosis and social stigma.