World Bank Approves Various Drinking Water, Infrastructure Rehabilitation Schemes In Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The visiting World Bank team on Wednesday approved various schemes for the rehabilitation of drinking water and infrastructure, affected by the recent floods in Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot districts of Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The visiting World Bank team on Wednesday approved various schemes for the rehabilitation of drinking water and infrastructure, affected by the recent floods in Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.

The decision was taken during the visit of proposed sites in the two districts, a World Bank spokesman said.

The World Bank team discussed various technical issues on the proposed sites for the implementation of aforementioned schemes and gave a go-ahead to start work on the sites as early as possible so as to facilitate the people of those areas.

The team also interacted with the community representatives at local level, who appreciated the efforts of the World Bank as well as the Sindh Government for undertaking such schemes to ameliorate the lives of general public, the spokesperson added.

