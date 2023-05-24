World Bank approves various drinking water, infrastructure rehabilitation schemes in Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The visiting World Bank team on Wednesday approved various schemes for the rehabilitation of drinking water and infrastructure, affected by the recent floods in Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.

