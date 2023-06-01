World Bank delegation calls on LDA DG

Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with World Bank delegation at LDA office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with World Bank delegation at LDA office here on Thursday.

The delegation included Charles Schneider, Senior Private Sector Specialist and Reshma Aftab, Private Sector Specialist.

Moreover, a special meeting regarding Green Buildings was held under the chairmanship of the commissioner in which the delegation of World Bank, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and LDA officers participated, said a press release.

In the meeting, it was agreed to take steps with the support of World Bank to promote green buildings in Lahore. It was decided in the meeting that the private sector, builders and other stakeholders would be brought to invest and promote green buildings. The World Bank experts would also provide technical support and training to program officers for the promotion of green building.

The commissioner briefed the delegation that the ratio of rooftop gardening had been increased to 50 percent in the LDA rules.

Existing properties were also being encouraged to install solar systems and rooftop gardening, he informed. Awareness campaigns were being conducted to promote green building, rooftop gardening, and plantation among the citizens on regular basis, he said. Plantation drive was also being launched in private housing societies with the support of LDA, he added.

Randhawa briefed that Parks and Horticulture Authority, MCL, Department of Forestry, Agriculture, LDA and other departments are working jointly to promote the greenhouse and plantation campaigns and concrete steps were being taken in this regard.

MCL Chief Corporation Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Chauhan, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Director Admin, Director Headquarters Asif Hussain, Director Law Qasim Bhatti, Director Finance Kashif Imran and other officers were present.