World Bank Delegation Discusses Rehabilitation Of Barrages

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):A delegation of the World Bank led by OTS Task Team leader Francois Onimus on Friday discussed the rehabilitation of Sukkur and Guddu barrages.

According to Chief Engineer, Irshad Memon the meeting discussed contract for replacement of certain gates of Guddu and Sukkur Barrages.

He told that the rehabilitation of Guddu and Sukkur Barrages is being implemented under the Sindh Barrages Improvement project of the Irrigation Department funded by the World Bank.

The feasibility study of the Guddu and Sukkur barrage was conducted by international consultants MMR based in UK and Atkin based in Turkey, he added.

Memon further told that the contract was awarded for replacement of the gates while at present the river training works are going on at the Guddu Barrage site.

