World champion climber Mori awarded Asiad gold after rain forces cancellation of final

SHAOXING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) World champion Ai Mori of Japan was awarded her first Asiad gold medal in line with the semifinal results after the women's boulder and lead final were canceled due to heavy rain at Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Center on Saturday.

The final, which was scheduled to take place at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, was first delayed. With the rain showing no sign of a halt, a communication was released to call off the final.

"After checking the condition of the wall, chief route-setter made the decision along with the technical delegate and the jury president," said Li Guowei, deputy general manager of the competition.

"It's a shame that we couldn't have our final tonight, but for the sake of the climbers' safety, the decision has to be made," added Li.

According to rules released by the International Federation of Sport Climbing, the medals were to be awarded based on the rankings in the semifinal. Mori, who tied with Seo Chae-hyun in the semi with an identical 199.73 points, won on count-back thanks to her qualification ranking.