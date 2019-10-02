UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Community Stressed To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:49 PM

World community stressed to take notice of Indian atrocities

Lord Bishop of Guildford, UK, Mr Andrew John Watson on Wednesday stressed the world community to take serious notice of Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir besides playing a pivotal role for the solution of Kashmir issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lord Bishop of Guildford, UK, Mr Andrew John Watson on Wednesday stressed the world community to take serious notice of Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir besides playing a pivotal role for the solution of Kashmir issue.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an "Inter-Faith" dinner held here under the auspices of an NGO, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights.

He said large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiris besides two months long curfew were enough to shake conscience of the international community.

He said that every religion of the world gives lessons of peace, love, affection, brotherhood, unity, tolerance and respect of humanity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Bishop United Kingdom Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

10 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

36 minutes ago

Playgrounds to be used only for sports: DG Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20Is remaining

2 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.