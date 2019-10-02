World community stressed to take notice of Indian atrocities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lord Bishop of Guildford, UK , Mr Andrew John Watson on Wednesday stressed the world community to take serious notice of Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir besides playing a pivotal role for the solution of Kashmir issue.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an "Inter-Faith" dinner held here under the auspices of an NGO, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights.

He said large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiris besides two months long curfew were enough to shake conscience of the international community.

He said that every religion of the world gives lessons of peace, love, affection, brotherhood, unity, tolerance and respect of humanity.