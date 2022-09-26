UrduPoint.com

World Contraception Day Observed In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Punjab Population Welfare Department on Monday organised a ceremony to observe World Contraception Day 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Population Welfare Department on Monday organised a ceremony to observe World Contraception Day 2022. The purpose of ceremony was to create awareness among people especially adolescents regarding safe family planning. Director General Population Welfare Saman Ray participated as a chief guest.

Chairman UNFPA Punjab Shoaib Shehzad, Additional Secretary PWD Dr Naila, other officers and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, DG Saman Ray said that people have been avoiding talking about contraception but now situation had changed. She said that PWD was providing family planning services through its Family Welfare Centres, Family Health Clinics, mobile Service Units and field staff at both static and outreach levels in all districts of Punjab.

The department had ensured availability of family planning commodities all over the province, she said and added that these commodities and services were available at our centres free-of-cost.

In the past few years, the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) had improved in Punjab but it was needed to go further to meet international commitments as a responsible nation.

Saman Ray said that concentrated efforts from all segments of the society were required to utilise all available channels in the public, private, and non-governmental organisation (NGO) sectors to address the low and very slowly progressing CPR, and high unmet need for family planning in Pakistan.

Later, she viewed the pictorial exhibition related to family planning arranged by PWD at Alhamra Arts Council.

