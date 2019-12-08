UrduPoint.com
World HR Day To Be Observed As Black Day In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

World HR Day to be observed as Black Day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The World Human Rights Day on Tuesday will be observed as Black Day to draw the attention of the international community towards the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied territory.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The day will be marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to remind the world that it is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition hosted a seminar in connection with International Human Rights Day in London. Kashmiri representative Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo citing the UN resolutions highlighted the legal angle of the Kashmir dispute under the international law.

The seminar was attended by academics, journalists, politicians and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

