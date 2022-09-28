UrduPoint.com

World Maritime Day To Be Observed Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

World Maritime Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :World Maritime Day will be marked on September 29 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan.

The day is observed to highlight on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment, and to emphasize a particular aspect of International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s work. The day also features a special message from the IMO secretary-general, which is backed up by a detailed discussion paper on the selected subject.

The IMO marks the World Maritime Day to celebrate the international maritime industry's contribution in the global economy. The event's date varies by year and country, but it is usually in the last week of September.

Activities and events range from symposiums to luncheons, as well as school lessons that focus on the day. Some classes may organize a trip to a maritime museum so students can understand the significance of the maritime industry in shaping world history and its importance in world trade.

Throughout history, people have understood that international regulations could improve maritime safety so many treaties have been adopted since the 19th century. Various countries proposed for a permanent international body to be established to promote maritime safety more effectively, but it was not until the UN was established that these hopes were realized.

The IMO's original name was the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO) but the name was changed in 1982 to IMO. The IMO focuses on areas such as maritime safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical cooperation, maritime security and efficiency of shipping.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World United Nations May September Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

27 minutes ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.