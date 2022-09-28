World Maritime Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :World Maritime Day will be marked on September 29 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan.

The day is observed to highlight on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment, and to emphasize a particular aspect of International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s work. The day also features a special message from the IMO secretary-general, which is backed up by a detailed discussion paper on the selected subject.

The IMO marks the World Maritime Day to celebrate the international maritime industry's contribution in the global economy. The event's date varies by year and country, but it is usually in the last week of September.

Activities and events range from symposiums to luncheons, as well as school lessons that focus on the day. Some classes may organize a trip to a maritime museum so students can understand the significance of the maritime industry in shaping world history and its importance in world trade.

Throughout history, people have understood that international regulations could improve maritime safety so many treaties have been adopted since the 19th century. Various countries proposed for a permanent international body to be established to promote maritime safety more effectively, but it was not until the UN was established that these hopes were realized.

The IMO's original name was the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO) but the name was changed in 1982 to IMO. The IMO focuses on areas such as maritime safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical cooperation, maritime security and efficiency of shipping.