World Mental Health Day being observed today

This year the theme of the day is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) World Mental Health Day is being observed on Tuesday.

The World Mental Day is an opportunity for people and communities to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.

In his message on the World Mental Health Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has called for creating awareness about mental health and well-being of people.

The President said most mental illnesses can be cured in a cost-effective manner if diagnosed and managed at an early stage.

He said we need an integrated approach to strengthen the existing infrastructure by using online mental health portals, virtual programs, artificial intelligence, mental health chatbots, helplines, mobilizing relevant government and other stakeholders, and forging public-private partnerships.