World Pulses Day on Feb 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Pulses Day will be marked on February 10 in Pakistan to raise awareness on the nutritional benefits of pulses and their contribution to sustainable food systems for a world without hunger.

Pulses are beneficial for addressing the challenges of poverty, food security, human health and nutrition, soil health and environment, thereby contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses in 2016 led by FAO, the United Nations General Assembly designated 10 February as World Pulses Day, which has since been supported by many Member countries.