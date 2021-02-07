UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Pulses Day On Feb 10

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

World Pulses Day on Feb 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Pulses Day will be marked on February 10 in Pakistan to raise awareness on the nutritional benefits of pulses and their contribution to sustainable food systems for a world without hunger.

Pulses are beneficial for addressing the challenges of poverty, food security, human health and nutrition, soil health and environment, thereby contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses in 2016 led by FAO, the United Nations General Assembly designated 10 February as World Pulses Day, which has since been supported by many Member countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Agriculture February 2016

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

17 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

47 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

1 hour ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.