World Radio Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Radio Day will be marked on February 13 (Saturday) including Pakistan .

The day will celebrate the radio as a way of educating people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

Each year the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organizations and communities around the world.

Despite being over 100 years old, the radio is one of the most popular ways to exchange information, provide social interchange, and educate people all over the world. It has been used to help people, including youth, to engage in discussions on topics that affect them. It can save lives during natural or human-made disasters, and it gives journalists a platform to report facts and tell their stories. The first World Radio Day was officially celebrated in 2012.