World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is being observed today worldwide including Pakistan.

This day is observed to raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICTs) can bring to societies and economies.

On this day, countries around the world celebrate their digital journeys and the progress made in empowering citizens through ICT.

The day highlights the significant developments in the global telecom sector, setting the stage for transformative eras in various nations.

The observance of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day emphasizes the importance of ICT in modern society.

It serves as a reminder of the potential for digital technologies to bridge gaps, create opportunities, and drive economic and social development worldwide.

By focusing on the continuous advancement of telecommunication and information technology, nations strive to create inclusive and sustainable digital societies that benefit all citizens.

The day is a call to action for governments, industries, and individuals to work together in harnessing the power of ICT for a better future.

