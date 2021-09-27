UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day: CM Terms KP As An Attractive Destination For Tourists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

World Tourism Day: CM terms KP as an attractive destination for tourists

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday said that the motive behind observing World Tourism Day was to highlight the importance of tourism on world level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday said that the motive behind observing World Tourism Day was to highlight the importance of tourism on world level.

In his message on the Day, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the best places for tourism as its government was endeavoring to provide every needed facility to the tourists. The KP government, he said, was taking steps under a well planned strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Through these steps, he added, they were making efforts to strengthen the economy of our province, adding he said tangible encouraging results were being achieved through this strategy.

CM said that this year over 2.7 million national and international tourists visited the scenic destinations across the province.

In the current fiscal year's budget, he said, a hefty increase of over 107 percent allocation for the tourism sector was made by the KP government.

CM continued that 'Integrated Tourism Zones' were being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides, roads leading towards tourists' destinations were being constructed and repaired.

For the first time, he said the Tourism and Culture Authority was established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to streamline the affairs related to tourism.

For the convenience of the tourists, he said, camping pods were being set up at nine tourists' destinations across the province. The incumbent government was also paying special emphasis on promotion of Eco Tourism in the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany's Liberals Ready to Discuss Gov't Formatio ..

Germany's Liberals Ready to Discuss Gov't Formation With Social Democrats, Conse ..

2 minutes ago
 Australia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVI ..

Australia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Oct ..

2 minutes ago
 CSU Head Soeder Believes German Conservatives Coul ..

CSU Head Soeder Believes German Conservatives Could Engage in Forming New Govern ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.